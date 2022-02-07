HAILING A LEGEND

Prime Minister Andrew Holness extends condolence to Robbie Shakespeare's widow, Marion, while Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange (second right) and Dr Kurdell Espinosa Campbell, acting director of emergency medical services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, look on.

The occasion was a public viewing of the body of the legendary bass guitarist at National Indoor Sport Centre in St Andrew on Sunday.

See story in Entertainment.

(Photo: Karl Mclarty)