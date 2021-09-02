House to resume sittings Sept 14

THE House of Representatives is expected to resume sitting on Tuesday, September 14.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate normally go on a summer break close to the end of July, and return by mid-September. This year Members of Parliament have been saddled with local issues including encouraging constituents to get vaccinated, dealing with flooding and the distribution of care packages.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has already announced that the cost of damage, mainly through flooding, left behind by Tropical Storm Grace is $172 million. However, the cost of fixing devastated infrastructure, after a second flooding from the weaker, more recent, Tropical Storm Ida, is likely to stretch that figure beyond some $200 million in restructuring costs.

However, while the House will sit later in the month, activities will resume today, September 2, when the Joint Select Committee reviewing the proposal to make Portmore the country's 15th parish resumes meeting.

In the new session, the Senate will focus on continuing its State of the Nation Debate, in which both sides argue on the state of the economy and social policy. The House of Representatives, meanwhile, will stage the annual constituency debate later on, allowing each MP time to primarily address constituency issues.

Leader of the House of Representatives Edmund Bartlett warned MPs prior to the end of the previous session that a lot more will be required of them during the new session, which continues into December, as more issues will be referred to select committees to be reviewed.

