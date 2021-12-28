IDB donates laptops

IDB donates laptopsTuesday, December 28, 2021
|
Kaysia Kerr (right), CEO of the National Parenting Support Commission, gleefully examines one of five laptops presented by Charmaine Edmondson-Nelson, resource planning and administration senior specialist of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).
The laptops, donated by the IDB, will be used by parenting clubs in vulnerable communities including Majesty Gardens, Fletcher's Land, Arnett Gardens, and Central Village.
