If it nuh go suh...!

Another sister creates history, hurray for Ketanji Brown Jackson!

All sisters must be proud about Thursday's US Senate confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (KBJ) to the Supreme Court, as she becomes the first black woman to be elevated to the pinnacle of the American justice system. Not unusually, Judge KBJ had to overcome a concerted effort to derail her nomination, but she stood firm and showed her true mettle. In the end she was confirmed on a bipartisan 53-47 vote. All the best for the future, KBJ. You've made us women proud.

Patois aside, everything else Dr Mercer said is true

Dr Susan Lee Mercer, an American who has been coming here since 1997, is taking some flak for daring to tell us to drop patois from our daily communication, because it is the “slave's language”. Pity she had to go there and spoil what were some very sharp observations otherwise. If we can get past her indelicacy, she has made some telling points in Wednesday's Jamaica Observer. I found myself praising her for taking issue with lengthy waiting times and inconvenient hours at banks and government buildings, ATMs which often do not work and the treatment of customers by Internet providers.

“With the Internet going out all the time, everybody should be seeing a reduction in their next month's bill for any time their Internet is down. I have been here since February and I personally observed the Internet issues.” Dr Mercer for president (when we get one)!!

A cowardly idiot named 'ASH'

Who is the abject idiot calling himself 'Ash' who described my hero “Butch” Stewart as “a dead ogre” on Twitter? Apart from the clear jealousy, here is a man who had no 'broughtupcy' and is intellectually slow in the extreme. Who carries such nasty feelings for one who has passed after serving his fellowman beyond measure! Easy to hide behind a false name and cowardly attack people in whose shoes he'll never walk, I suppose.