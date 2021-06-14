In new book Bishop Facey tells how to overcome 'demonic strongholds'

A red curtain drawn to reveal a light shining in darkness, is depicted on the cover of Bishop Dr Romeon Facey's book, which he suggests is symbolic of authentic principles outlined to overcome demonic strongholds.

Facey who heads the Freedom Evangelical Association in Portmore, St Catherine said he wrote the book, titled Unveiling the Mysteries of Darkness to Triumph in the Kingdom of God, so that people could gain “revelation, wisdom and an attitude of triumph”.



“ The title is very significant because if you look at the book, it is like removing a curtain and that is very deliberate because Satan is called the prince of darkness and does his best works in the dark,” said Facey in an interview with the Jamaica Observer before his book launch and signing held last Friday.



“The dark is not only symbolic of physical darkness but metaphorically, it is symbolic of ignorance. We are taking away the veil, so that you can actually see and become aware of what the adversary is doing in our society,” he added.



According to Bishop Facey, the 141-page book pages was published on Amazon two weeks ago then printed locally by Tallawah Printers. It is also available on Kindle and at his church at a cost of $3,000.



He said that the book took him about three years to complete, as he experienced a few challenges. But he is now elated.



“I started and then I stopped. There were times when I had writer's block as nothing would flow and there were also days when I felt like quitting,” he admitted.



Bishop Facey added: “I was feeling all kinds of emotions - when you are doing something that is meaningful, you tend to have a lot of reactions in your personal life. It was a journey but when I saw the book in my hand, it was a great feeling - a feeling of joy.”



Throughout his 16 years of ministering, he said he had a lot of personal experiences and dealt with people who had strange encounters, which are shared in his Christian book.



“I want to get that 16 years of knowledge into the hands of everyday people. Knowledge is power and sometimes if people don't have the know-how, they end up receiving unnecessary setbacks in their lives. The book is multiplying me into your home, on your desk, where you can get the necessary tool in your hand to win and overcome satanic challenges,” said Bishop Facey.



The popular preacher said he hoped that his book would help people to overcome adversarial circumstances in their lives, such as accusations, persecutions and wrong evictions.



“I would want you as the reader to have more insight and more awareness about the spirit realm around you and how it affects your life daily. I also want you know how to be a carrier of the presence of God and how to use up your spiritual authority as a believer,” he said.







