PHOTO: In solidarity

Friday, July 16, 2021

Cubans living in Jamaica protesting yesterday in front of the Cuban Embassy on Trafalgar Road in solidarity with their countrymen who have been staging protests in the capital Havana against hardships, including shortage of food. Cuba has been grappling with acute shortages of food and medicine throughout the pandemic. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT