Jamaica among top 10 countries for best remote working visas

Jamaica has been ranked number eight in the top 10 countries rated the best for remote working visas being pursued by a new category of workers called digital nomads, inspired by COVID-19 work-from-home orders.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced many traditional office workers to relocate to their home offices and a number of businesses have announced remote work would become a permanent part of their companies' futures.

With the worldwide return to travel after the continued roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines, large numbers of these untethered workers have adapted a digital nomad lifestyle, said InsureMyTrip, the travel insurance comparison site.

In response, many countries, such as Barbados and Bermuda, have recently joined international destinations around the world in launching remote working visa programmes, the online publication reported.

InsureMyTrip examined the latest country-level data available for countries with remote working visas to assess which ones offer the best and worst opportunities for digital nomads. As part of this study, seven key categories were analysed, including internet speed, average apartment rent, happiness, language difficulty, nomad acceptance, cost of a remote working visa and length of a remote working visa.

The top 10 destinations for remote workers are:

# Destination Score

1 Norway 7.88

2 Mexico 7.3

3 Germany 7.19

4 Portugal 6.84

5 Iceland 6.83

6 Greece 6.45

7 Costa Rica 6.11

8 Jamaica 6.03

9 Spain 6.02

10 Bermuda 5.97

Bottom 10 Destinations for Remote Workers

# Destination Score

1 UAE 4.13

2 Georgia 4.63

3 Barbados 4.95

4 Antigua and Barbuda 5.06

5 Croatia 5.06

6 Vietnam 5.10

7 Estonia 5.35

8 Aruba 5.46

9 Mauritius 5.54

10 Czech Republic 5.8

“As more people become fully vaccinated, we anticipate more remote workers may consider relocating to another country,” commented Ronni Kenoian, director of marketing at InsureMyTrip.

“For those who may be able to pick up the laptop and go work anywhere in the world, this list provides great inspiration for those looking to do so. It's also important to note that individuals seeking to work abroad should obtain proper emergency medical coverage and the right travel insurance,” he advised.