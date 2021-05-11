PHOTO: Laptops for Allman Town Primary

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

La-Toya Nesbitt (right), principal of Allman Town Primary School, tries out one of the laptops presented to the students by JN Fund Managers, while her students Jhemeilia Gentles (centre) and Emilio Kongal look on. The laptops were presented recently by Delories Jones (left), senior vice-president of sales strategy & marketing, JN Fund Managers; and Terrian Fletcher, executive assistant, JN Group.

