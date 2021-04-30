PHOTO: Lumber Depot helps Hope Zoo

Friday, April 30, 2021

Sherika Williamson (centre), customer service manager at Lumber Depot, presents a cheque to Valerie Juggan Brown, director of Hope Zoo, to assist with operating expenses, on Monday. Looking on is Major Noel Dawes, general manger of Lumber Depot. The zoo's finances have been affected by a reduction of revenue from entry fees and other income-earning streams due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Hope Zoo has been open to the public since 1961.

