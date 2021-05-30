PHOTO: ME AND MY PEPPER

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Two-year-old Nathane Hibbert holds on fiercely to a bell pepper (also called sweet pepper) while on a visit to the farmers' market last Friday on the grounds of the Ministry of Agriclture and Fisheries, Old Hope Road, in St Andrew. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

