No trade licence, no deal

No trade licence, no dealThursday, October 21, 2021
|
PORT MARIA, St Mary — All suppliers doing business with the St Mary Municipal Corporation (SMMC) must have a valid trade licence by November 1.
This was announced by corporation's chairman and Mayor of Port Maria Richard Creary during its monthly meeting last Thursday.
“We are to follow up in terms of… our property tax units which deal with trade licences. Those entities who could not present us with a trade licence we are to follow-up and revisit… to ensure that they have it,” said Creary.
He noted that trade licences have always been required and said efforts are now being made to have stricter enforcement of the rules.
Among the groups who would be included, the mayor said, are butchers who supply meat to the local infirmary, as well as farmers selling produce.
Creary said the latter group must also have a valid identification issued by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority.
Suppliers who currently engage in large-scale vending with the SMMC and do not have the legally required documents must advise the corporation of the timeline within which they will become licensed, Creary added. He also told the meeting that efforts will be made to enforce the rules surrounding work permits for non-nationals.
“Some of these Chinese establishments have persons who they bring from time to time from China to work in their establishments and these persons would need work permits. We would want to check to ensure that the persons so employed have the requisite documentations to be employed in Jamaica,” declared Creary.
— Davia Ellis
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy