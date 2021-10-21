No trade licence, no deal

PORT MARIA, St Mary — All suppliers doing business with the St Mary Municipal Corporation (SMMC) must have a valid trade licence by November 1.

This was announced by corporation's chairman and Mayor of Port Maria Richard Creary during its monthly meeting last Thursday.

“We are to follow up in terms of… our property tax units which deal with trade licences. Those entities who could not present us with a trade licence we are to follow-up and revisit… to ensure that they have it,” said Creary.

He noted that trade licences have always been required and said efforts are now being made to have stricter enforcement of the rules.

Among the groups who would be included, the mayor said, are butchers who supply meat to the local infirmary, as well as farmers selling produce.

Creary said the latter group must also have a valid identification issued by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority.

Suppliers who currently engage in large-scale vending with the SMMC and do not have the legally required documents must advise the corporation of the timeline within which they will become licensed, Creary added. He also told the meeting that efforts will be made to enforce the rules surrounding work permits for non-nationals.

“Some of these Chinese establishments have persons who they bring from time to time from China to work in their establishments and these persons would need work permits. We would want to check to ensure that the persons so employed have the requisite documentations to be employed in Jamaica,” declared Creary.

— Davia Ellis