Old Harbour market site gets facelift

Old Harbour market site gets faceliftTuesday, October 26, 2021
|
The popular site just above the town clock in Old Harbour, St Catherine, known to many as the Old Harbour Market, is getting a much-needed facelift.
According to Councillor Steve Graham (Jamaica Labour Party, Old Harbour Central Division) the owner of a property across the road — which houses the bus park — has given notice to the St Catherine Municipal Corporation.
The area now used for vending will have to make way for the relocated bus park.
“A part of the market will now become the bus park and taxi stand; vendors will be relocated to the market house,” Graham told the Jamaica Observer. He could not provide a specific completion date but noted that work is being done “night and day” at the site.
Vendors' concerns about the relocation of the market will be addressed in the future, said Graham.
— Xavier Allen
