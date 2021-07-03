Orange Bay on edge after two murders

Orange Bay, Portland — Residents of Orange Bay are on edge following two murders in their community where the victims were left for dead inside their houses, which were then set ablaze by their attackers.



The latest incident occurred on Tuesday when 56-year-old shopkeeper Marcia “Joan” Stewart was murdered and her shop and house set on fire. Stewart's body was found in the house with stab wounds when the fire was put out.



When the Jamaica Observer visited the scene Tuesday afternoon a few concrete walls were all that remained standing after the blaze, with burnt zinc sheets piled at one side of the premises as smoke and a small flame were scene.



Three persons who were sitting on a bench close to the scene lamented the horror. They were soon joined by others who looked on sombrely.



“This is not good for us. It is the first time something like this a happen in our community,”said one resident.



Stewart was described as a “loving person” who cared about the community and sold everything and at good price.



Clarence Bicton, an elder man who decided to speak, told the Observer that, “She was along with my brother and had two children for him. She was a good person. Good to everybody even the little children. She and no one no in a no war — big and small. Right here now mi no feel good because a here mi eat,” said Bicton.



“I had something to eat today but a little something,” added Bicton



Another resident had shared Bicton's memories of Stewart.



“I never see her and anybody in trouble yet. If you come here and don't have all a di money, she not turning you back. Persons come here to buy things, leave a go Buff Bay and come right back here come buy it,” said the woman who refused to give her name.



It was a similar story from other residents of Orange Bay.



“When I heard that they killed Joan I had to come look. She come here over 35 years now. Me a 53 and she a 56. My children always come up here and buy things. Her shop is always well stocked and she bakes pudding and toto also. I was frightened when I hear the news and she does not deserve this,” said another woman.



The residents noted that some persons claimed they heard screams coming from the premises, while others said they heard nothing.



“When I pass here her door was cracked and I called her but I got no answer so I thing she gone to the bathroom. Later on me here that her house a burn and I come up and I hear her screaming. I couldn't do anything to help as the fire was burning. Anybody who do this wicked and a somebody who know the area because them no walk on the road but down in the gully behind the road and gone. We soon know a who man just give them time,” he said in closing.



The police have reported that about 2:45 Tuesday morning residents heard Stewart screaming for help. A police team was dispatched to the scene and when they arrived the saw firefighters carrying out cooling down process.



Stewart's body was later found with chop wounds to the forehead and stab wounds to her left side. No motive has yet been established for the killing.



Tuesday's incident came weeks after the body of Alrick “Backey” Higgins was found with stab wounds in the burnt shell of his house, also in Orange Bay. That attack occurred on June 9, some three kilometres away from where Stewart's killing took place.



But Superintendent Duane Wellington, head of the Portland police, told the Observer that investigators have not linked the two murders, although both incidents were similar.



He said the investigators are still probing both incidents.



Since the start of this year the police have recorded nine murders in Portland, more than double the four recorded over the same period last year. The parish has also recorded seven shooting incidents up from three last year.