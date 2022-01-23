PHOTO: PARTING SHOT

Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff of the Jamaica Defence Force, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade (right) converses with Opposition Leader Mark Golding before the Change of Command Parade held at Up Park Camp on Friday. Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman replaced Meade as head of the army. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login