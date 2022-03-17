PNP gen sec calls for better financing for tertiary students

GENERAL secretary of the People's National Party (PNP) Dayton Campbell is calling for a revision of the Students' Loan Bureau's (SLB's) stipulations as an incentive for youngsters to consider higher education and in turn curb the appeal of criminal activities.

Campbell, who was speaking on Wednesday during a post-budget debate press conference in St Andrew, said the stipulations of SLB often leave university graduates scrambling to make ends meet and living a lesser quality of life than criminals, in particular lottery scammers.

Campbell asserted that this reality should not be so and advocated for the incentivisation of education and the removal of guarantors as a requirement for a student loans.

“We really need to incentivise education and ambition. It cannot be that I go to university and when I come back, the scammer is living a better life. On the issue of the Students' Loan Bureau, when I was going to university, I had to rely on a church brother to be a guarantor in order for me to be able to go.

“Removing the need for guarantors is very good because there are a lot of students who would have been more academically inclined than myself who would want to matriculate to university but cannot find a guarantor. I really think that is an important thing if we are going to allow education to be the redemptive tool for the society,” the PNP general secretary said.

Campbell said that when he left medical school in 2008, the basic salary of a medical intern was approximately $80,000 after tax.

He shared the SLB required him in the first couple of months to pay around 80 per cent of his basic salaries on the loan each month. Having that personal experience, Campbell said he supports an income contingent repayment plan.

“A plan to say that I am capping how much I am asking you to pay is an important one,” he said.

Opposition leader and president of the PNP Mark Golding recommended that the $7.5 billion set aside to cover the SLB's bad debt be used to give university students, who have suffered economically through the novel coronavirus pandemic, a special waiver.

“They would no longer have the mental and financial stress of carrying that burden forward and would give them a fresh start and improve their credit rating with the local credit rating agencies as well. This would be very much appreciated by those students and it wouldn't cost anything additional to the SLB because the provisions have already been made in their accounts for that,” Golding said.

“That bureau has been running at a surplus which is good. It made approximately $900 million in the fiscal year now ending. The amount collected from guarantor over the years did not even reach $55 million. We are saying also, don't make guarantor requirements an impediment to students. Let the students who need financing to achieve tertiary education access it.”