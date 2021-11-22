PRESERVING THE ENVIRONMENT

Winston Watson (third left),general manager of Petrojam Limited, demonstrating the company's commitment to the environment by gifting over 40 seedlings to staff members of St Andrew Primary School.

Latoya Pennant, Petrojam public relations officer, shares in the handover activity,which was in observation of National Tree Planting Day and in support of the national tree planting initiative 'Plant 3 Million Trees'.

Petrojam says the initiative is aligned to its core value, “Commitment to health, safety and the environment”.

(Photos: Carlton Anderson)