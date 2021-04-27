Party noise over here

Party noise over hereTuesday, April 27, 2021
Dear Editor,
I often hear that Jamaicans are indisciplined. There are different levels of discipline and, as a student, I imagine I'm expected to conform to academic standards of behaviour or face serious consequences.
But what do I observe in my environment? And am I a reflection of society?
I reside in the vicinity of Downer Avenue, St Andrew, near to the Small Business Association of Jamaica, and for the past two Fridays (won't get into the previous weeks) I have been bombarded by a level of intolerable noise masquerading as music setting off car alarms on the road outside a bar.
I can understand covert breaches of the law and regulations like smoking, which police officers may not, while passing on the road, be aware of. But party-level music starting from in the mid-afternoon to after the six o'clock closing time for bars? They must hear it.
But, given the connected people drinking and smoking, there's no guessing that there are different rules for different people.
I don't have any connections, so I can forget about studying or napping after an all-nighter of studying.
The prime minister was doing well managing COVID-19, and I thought I agreed with the reopening of bars — my mother worked in a bar. But, give an inch and they take a mile!
As I sit here in my dorm room looking out on the revelry smoking, dancing, loud music, no masks, not a policeman in sight, I reflect on what life requires of me. Obey the rules, be a responsible citizen, and hopefully one of those suited gentry gyrating to the music/noise will hire me.
And, of course, I will be expected to arrive at work on time, respect the policy manual, adhere to company policy, deliver projects on time, and then maybe I will rise to be one of the suited ones. Then, and only then, should I disregard rules and regulations.
De-noise Denise
St Andrew
