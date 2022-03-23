Raheem Sterling visits JN headquarters

English professional footballer Raheem Sterling (left) is taken on a tour of JN Group's corporate office on Belmont Road, St Andrew, Tuesday morning by JN Group CEO Earl Jarrett.

Sterling, who was born in Jamaica to Jamaican parents, was on a courtesy call at JN, the financial entity owned by its members and which has been operating offices in England for many years.

During a discussion with Sterling, the JN boss reflected on the Manchester City attacking midfielder and winger's rise as a footballer and his current status as one of the best players in the game today.

The conversation also branched off to JN's history, after which the company presented Sterling with a gift.