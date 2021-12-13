Reluctant witnesses scuttle Clarendon cases

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Witnesses' reluctance to speak up, to shore up the evidence lawmen already have, is wreaking havoc on efforts to solve major crimes in this parish. According to deputy superintendent of police in charge of operations in Clarendon, Anton-Gur Cardoza, a lack of witness statements has prevented the police from making a breakthrough in several cases.



“We continue to do our investigations and try to clear up as many crimes as possible. We have a high percentage clear up of rape and aggravated assault cases which stand at 70 and 95 per cent, respectively. But, in contrast, our murders are less than favourable with 38 per cent clear up and 31 per cent for shootings. I hope you will appreciate the challenges we have getting the witness statements and other evidence, so we are doing as much as possible to utilise technology to lessen the reliance on witnesses,” he said.



He cited a case where “one major person of interest” who was taken into custody had to be released because witnesses failed to provide statements to the police.



“That is one of the issues we have when we have intelligence on cases but our hands are tied because we are unable to get these statements which will allow us to charge these persons and put them before the courts,” he explained.



The issue is not unique to Clarendon, with frequent unheeded calls from various crime scenes across the country for those with information to come forward.



In presenting the overall crime statistics for the parish at Thursday's monthly sitting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, DSP Cardoza expressed concern that there had been 98 murders as of December 8, up from 89 last year.



“We are monitoring all the issues as they happen across the division but our priority areas of concern remain May Pen, Four Paths, Lionel Town and Rocky Point which is high on the agenda as we have had several shootings and murders that we believe are gang related. Several persons have been killed in and outside the Rocky Point area. We continue to monitor the situation and have good intelligence in terms of what is happening,” he said, noting that there was a 48-hour curfew within the area last weekend.



“There are some persons of interest but what we find is that, based on our intervention, these persons have managed to flee the space but they still have access in and out. As it stands now, we have patrols in the space and we continue to collect as much intelligence as we can get to ensure that we do not have any further incidence of crime in that space,” he told the meeting.



DSP Cardoza added that there will be an increase of foot patrols in the coming week going into peak Christmas season.