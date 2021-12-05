PHOTO: Remembering those days

Former Kingston College star footballer and retired national representative Derrick “Shastri” Denniser (left) accepts the popular BOAC (British Overseas Airways Corporation) schoolbag that his friend, classmate, and staunch supporter Frederick Foote, now a dental surgeon and university lecturer, hands to him at a social gathering a week ago at Triple T Restaurant in St Andrew. It was the bag that Foote used to carry Denniser's playing gear to matches in 1970 when the school won the Manning Cup title. (Photo: Dennis Duncan)