Residents of Summerfield Girls' Home receive life-changing technology support

Tamara*, a resident of the Summerfield Girls' Home in Clarendon, was overcome with emotion when she received a complimentary phone from Flow recently. For her, it would provide a way to consistently communicate with her father and maintain their bond although being under state care.

“My father does not have a phone and many nights I cry because I miss him. I am going to give the phone to my father so I can connect with him,” Tamara said.

Pauletta*, another resident of the home, said her prayers were finally being answered after receiving a tablet to support her online schooling needs.

“My current device was damaged and every night I have been praying for a new tablet. I feel so overwhelmed and I'm truly grateful for this gift,” Pauletta said graciously.

Both girls experienced the life-changing impact of digital inclusion when the Flow Foundation last week invested in upgrading the internet speed of the Summerfield Girls' Home and presented them with the smart devices. The home is now better equipped to handle its administrative duties and cater to the educational and communication needs of the girls.

“We are really touched by the contribution and all the love that Flow brought to us today to lift the spirits of the young ladies and inspire them to greatness,” said Marlon Robinson, assistant manager of the Summerfield Girls' Home.

“Flow has impacted many aspects of our lives through the improvement in the network service and the individual donations of phones and tablets and we really appreciate it.”

The Summerfield Girls' Home was selected for the internet upgrade as part of Flow's observance of International Women's Day, which has a mission of promoting greater gender equity. The Foundation is using digital inclusion to empower young girls and create equal opportunities through access to fast and reliable internet. Along with the internet upgrade, Flow also donated essential food, personal hygiene and safety items. Additionally, the girls were engaged in a motivational rap session with Flow's People Director, Phadra Saunders.

The Flow Foundation continues to inspire and empower underserved communities across the island by providing the means for them to benefit from reliable and fast internet access.

Since the start of 2021, the Flow Foundation has upgraded the fixed broadband speeds of more than 250 schools; increased connectivity in a number of communities; forged several strategic partnerships which has resulted in the donation of tablets and/or data plans to hundreds of students; provided a toll-free line to establish a “safe-spot” for the nation's children; empowered thousands of individuals with data and digital literacy skills and provided certified online training for professionals.

*Name changed to protect identity