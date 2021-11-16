Police and soldiers check a motorist driving on Maxfield Avenue yesterday, the second day of the state of emergency declared by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Sunday. The SOE is in effect in St James, Hanover, Westmoreland, and the Kingston Central, Kingston Eastern, St Andrew South, and Kingston Western police divisions in Kingston and St Andrew.

