STORM BREWING

Servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces move US-made FIM-92 Stinger missiles, a manportable air-defence system (MANPADS), that operates as an infrared homing surfaceto- air missile (SAM), and the other military assistance shipped from Lithuania to Boryspil Airport in Kyiv on February 13, 2022. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will speak to US President Joe Biden “in the coming hours”, his office said on February 13, 2022, as Western fears grow that Russia is about to invade the ex-Soviet state. The talks come one day after the White House reported there had been no breakthrough during a one-hour phone conversation between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo 2: Servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces examine the high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV) military trucks shipped from Lithuania to Boryspil airport in Kyiv on February 13, 2022.

