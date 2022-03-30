Sandals strengthens links with int'l airline partners

SANDALS Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart and other company executives, alongside local tourism industry partners, held a series of high-level meetings with international airline partners recently as the global travel industry rebounds and tourism arrivals continue to grow in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

The meetings strengthened relations with key airline partners to ensure the Caribbean remains top of mind among travellers so as to meet the pent-up demand. To date, separate meetings have been held with representatives from American Airlines Caribbean & LATAM as well as with Frontier Airlines. The meetings focused on tourism resilience, looking beyond the scope of tourism recovery, and what lies ahead for the future of travel.

In a follow-up Instagram post recently, Stewart noted, “Tourism is an ecosystem that works together to promote sustainability within the industry, and we thank our airline partners for their continued support and trusting our Sandals brand for over 4 decades.”