PHOTO: School boost from Transport Authority

PHOTO: School boost from Transport AuthoritySunday, January 30, 2022
Managing director of the Transport Authority Willard Hylton (left) shows Deandria Kerr of grade four, and grade six pupil Shamar Thomas the many features of the tablet, while Acting Principal Arlene Reid of Melrose Primary & Junior High looks on after receiving a donation of 10 tablets last Thursday at the school to assist with learning and aid students with their studies.
