Search for new JIS boss to begin shortly

MINISTER without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister Robert Morgan has indicated that the search for a new chief executive officer of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) is to get under shortly.

This contradicts whispers in media circles that a replacement for Donna-Marie Rowe has already been identified.

Rowe, whose contract was not renewed, left the State information agency on March 31, after 13 years at the helm.

Since the Jamaica Observer first reported that Rowe’s contract would not be renewed, sources have pointed to a former news editor at a private media house as the man handpicked by the Government to lead the JIS.

But responding to questions at a post-Cabinet media briefing on Wednesday, Morgan outlined the process, which he said, will be used to select Rowe’s successor.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend her (Rowe) on her 13 years of service as CEO of the Jamaica Information Service. She did an amazing job in taking JIS to where it is now,” said Morgan.

“Based on the legislation, the process by which the CEO will be employed goes through the Public Service Commission. There will a public advertisement, where persons can apply and the Public Service Commission will do some due diligence and make a determination as to who is the best candidate for that position,” added Morgan Under the Executive Agencies Act, the CEO is appointed by the governor general on the advice of the Public Service Commission.

The legislation indicates that the CEO is to be appointed for a period not exceeding five years and is eligible for reappointment. In the meantime, Morgan admitted that the JIS is now operating without an advisory board, but he said one should be in place shortly.

“There have been suggestions to the prime minister and others as to who should comprise that board, so I suspect that very shortly you will hear members of the advisory board,” said Morgan.

The primary function of the advisory board of an executive agency is to advise the CEO in the strategic and business planning responsibilities of the agency.

The advisory board should have no fewer than five, and no more than seven members, appointed by the responsible minister, which in this case is Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Rowe, who was appointed to head the Government’s lead information agency in 2009, told staff last month that her contract had not been renewed.

“I am thankful for your support over the 13 years that I have been at the helm and the 21 years that I have served in total,” Rowe told staff in a goodbye letter.

“Together we have achieved great feats as we have served the Government and the people of Jamaica,” added Rowe.

Observer sources later claimed that the decision not to renew Rowe’s contract was made because the Holness Administration is moving to a faster more nimble way of getting information out to the public and, after 13 years, it was time to make a change at the JIS