Second case of missing crime scene photos

A detective corporal and forensic crime scene photographer on Monday admitted to being unable to account for photographs he took while processing the scene of the February 2018 slaying, allegedly by members of the Klansman gang, of a man known as “Tesha bus driver” in a St Catherine bus park.



The mishap is the second such to have been disclosed in the space of a week in the ongoing trial of 33 alleged members of the St Catherine-based gang.



Last Tuesday another forensic crime scene investigator — who had processed the scene where Damaine Forrester, otherwise called Doolie, was allegedly murdered at the hands of the Klansman Gang at Price Rite, St Andrew in August 2017 — had disclosed, under questioning, an unfortunate chain of events which led to the disappearance of a compact disc with scenes of crime photographs, a vanished logbook, and a damaged hard drive.



At Monday's sitting of the court, the detective testified that on the night in question he had been called to the scene where he identified seven spent casings on the ground in front of the bus park. He said after marking the spots he photographed the entire area and then collected the physical evidence. He then left for Spanish Town Police Station where he examined and photographed the bus that the victim had been driving when he was attacked, before going on to Spanish Town Police Hospital where he photographed the body of the deceased. According to the detective, after photographing the various pieces of evidence he then packaged, marked, and sealed them for the government's forensic laboratory.



He said he then downloaded the images from the flashcard in the camera he had used to the constabulary's external hard drive for uploading to their secured site “for future use”. He told the court that when he was informed by the lead investigator that he would be called to the stand Monday he began searching for the photographs, to no avail. According to the detective, who said three copies of the discs are required as a policy of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), he was not up to that point able to locate the disc which was to be kept for his files.



Asked what had happened to the other two discs, he said they had been submitted with the case file to the lead investigator, telling the court he could not account for those.



The investigator said he conducted a thorough search of his workspace and also reached out to the JCF's imaging unit to see if they could find the photos on their server, but said they could not be found.



Under questioning from trial judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes the lawman said he was not the one responsible for placing the photographs on the server. Furthermore, he said he does not have access to the external hard drive or the server.



While the misplaced photos are not fatal to the prosecution's case, the Jamaica Observer learnt that police investigators are eager to have the problem of system crashes, which jeopardise evidentiary material from time to time, addressed.



Last week Chief Justice Sykes, commenting on the disclosure by the forensic crime scene investigator who was on the stand at that time, had said, “No man, this is a very serious matter you know. Because suppose you have unsolved murders and the pictures you provided gave important clues to the murder that means you could exonerate persons, there would be none? This is not good news in the 21st century at all.”



Last week a detective who said he had been the one to drive the mortally wounded man to the hospital told the court he had been stationed in the bus park as a result of the ongoing extortion by the gangsters and that the ill-fated driver, known to him as Tandy Bay, had been the only one to make a formal complaint to the police against the thugs. He said other operators had been too fearful to make formal complaints but had voiced their concerns to him.



The splintered gang, which has a membership said to number around 400, has wreaked havoc in the parish of St Catherine and has connections in neighbouring islands and elsewhere overseas, the police have maintained

The offences for which the 33 accused are being tried include being part of a criminal organisation, murder, conspiracies to murder, arson, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition. Accused gang leader Andre “ Blackman” Bryan is charged with, among other things, being the leader of a criminal organisation — Klansman/One Don gang.



In 2019 Tesha Miller, leader of the other faction of the gang, was convicted for orchestrating the 2008 murder of then Jamaica Transit Urban Company Chairman Douglas Chambers. Bryan, the alleged hitman then, was acquitted of the killing in 2016.



The trial resumes this morning at 10:00.