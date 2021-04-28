PHOTO: Shooting on Half-Way-Tree Road

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Police carry out investigations Monday following a shooting at a car park on Half-Way-Tree Road in Kingston 5. (Photo: Joseph wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT