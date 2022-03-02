St Vincent calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS (CMC) – St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday called for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, even as it adapted the language of Moscow in describing as a “special military operation” what many countries have classified as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Addressing a special emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly, Ambassador I Rhonda King said that Kingstown was monitoring the escalation of the conflict and was deeply worried by the deteriorating situation.



“From our perspective the special military operation is neither necessary nor desirable, and is an affront to the United Nations Charter,” she told the special UNGA, the 11th in the body's 77-year history.



The diplomat said that given the historical context of the geopolitical situation in the region and Russia's articulation of “its legitimate security concerns and perspective on the political situation in the Donbass region, we acknowledge the need for constructive diplomatic efforts that thoroughly address these concerns.



“The special military operation, however, cannot reasonably be justified. It only endangers international peace and security and will exacerbate human suffering across the globe. Let us be clear, no member state of our organisation will be immune from the ripple effect of this armed conflict,” said St Vincent and the Grenadines, which last December ended a two-year term on the United Nations Security Council.



King said that St Vincent the Grenadines is unwaveringly committed to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, including those relating to Article 2(4) which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, as well as non-interference in the internal affairs of states and the right to self-determination.

“Our existence as a sovereign and independent small nation is owed to the international, sacrosanct norms, and non-negotiable timeless principles,” said King.



“Accordingly we cannot stand askance while the bedrock principles of international law are being jettisoned, and call for the immediate cessation of all hostilities.”



She said that the Caribbean island urges “the strict adherence to the principles of sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity, non-intervention, non-interference, respect for human rights and international humanitarian law”.



“Equally, we reiterate the recent calls made by the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) for the peaceful settlement of disputes and the respect of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”



She said that Russia, historically, has been a defender of the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, inclusive of the sacred principle of the peaceful settlement of disputes, adding this is emblematic of its membership in The Group of Friends in Defence of the Charter.

“As a fellow defender of these principles, and member of this group, St Vincent and the Grenadines unequivocally insists that the Russian Federation cease its military operations and immediately withdraw his forces from Ukraine.



“On countless occasions we have witnessed the insidious effects of interventionism and external aggressions across the developing world and we know that constructive dialogue in adherence to international law is the only path to peace and progress – however difficult that path may be.”



The diplomat said that St Vincent and the Grenadines deeply regretted that the Minsk agreements — a series of international agreements that sought to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine — were violated.



“We also make an appeal for meaningful diplomatic initiatives and encourage the furtherance of the work of the Normandy format, the Trilateral Contact Group, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.



“We urge the parties to exhaust all diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the current conflict. We firmly believe that the nobility of peace is far preferable than an ignoble military adventure. History has taught us that peace is a great cause, and great causes have never been won by doubtful men and women.”