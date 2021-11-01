Standing up to breast cancer

Standing in front (from left) Andrea McCurdy, chairperson Human and Spriitual Value Committee member, and Andrea Roberts, president of the Kiwanis Club South St Andrew, share a moment with Kiwanis members and cancer survivors to recognise Breast Cancer Awareness Month the Palisadoes strip on Saturday. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

