Starbucks opens first drive-through store in Jamaica

STARBUCKS Jamaica, operated by Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited, announced the opening Saturday of its first Starbucks drive-through store in the market located in St Ann. The new store demonstrates Starbucks's continued focus on customer experience in Jamaica, in order to meet customers' needs of convenience, personalisation, and connection.

“We are excited for the opening of our very first drive-through location in Jamaica to share our coffee passion with more Jamaican customers while further creating job opportunities in the community,” said Roxanne Dixon-Rose, regional director of Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited.



“Growth for the brand has been exponential as we continue to expand through the Caribbean, recently opening our Barbados market in July 2021. I am proud to lead a brand, regionally, that continues to live its mission and values. This opening is the latest testament to Starbucks's continued commitment to delivering an unparalleled coffee experience to customers as we expand store formats and create deeper connections to meet our customers' needs and increasingly on-the-go lifestyles.”



The new store — located in Drax Hall Plaza, just minutes from the north-south leg of Highway 2000 — is specially designed to provide a unique, on-the-go experience in a safe and familiar way while continuing to elevate the Starbucks experience to customers across Jamaica. The new location marks Starbucks's 11th store in the market, with approximately 70 partners (employees) wearing the green apron nationwide.



A stunning feature of the 2,200-square-feet store is a monumental mural on its exterior bearing a subtle floral appearance. The mural is the company's seventh collaboration with local artist Fiona Godfrey.



Starbucks Drax Hall will serve as the ideal getaway for commuters looking to take a break from their journey while also serving those shopping in the newly developed shopping plaza and nearby communities.



Starbucks Jamaica says it remains committed to continuing to adapt its customer experience for on-the-go occasions, through formats such as the drive-through, in the country and across the region. With kerbside pick-up, WhatsApp and call-in options now available at select stores, Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited continues to expand its portfolio with more ways to enhance the customer experience in Jamaica, it said.