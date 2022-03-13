Sunday Brew - March 13

Hear you, Dr Clarke, but what about PJ?



Dr Nigel Clarke bought his mix of theatrics and facts to the opening of the 2022-23 Budget Debate last week, which amounted to a fair presentation, but it might have to face alterations based upon what is happening in the global space.

Despite the regular party chest beating, Dr Clarke's utterances were telling, considering the economic and social state of play. We are at a stage by which Jamaica faces cold issues and measures must be established that the people might have to embrace at a time when the world is at a cross roads, what with Russia's foolishness in breaking down Ukraine's kitchen door without an invitation to dinner; and lingering challenges associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic.



The technicalities of Dr Clarke's missive aside for now, one of the matters that stood out in his presentation was the assigning of faces of national heroes/heroine, and former prime ministers on currency notes. Michael Manley, to me at any rate, the greatest prime minister that Jamaica has seen, now shares a space with Eddie Seaga, whom I ranks close behind, on a new $2,000 bill.



It might be a good thing, in the spirit of unity...for there were some fierce verbal battles between the two, and even worse physical ones by those who supported them, which resulted in thousands of lives demitting the scene prematurely. So Michael and Eddie being on the same note is no big thing, although I believe that based upon their individual contributions, they could have had their own privacy.



What is challenging to me though, is to see Sir Donald Sangster, a former finance minister, as well as prime minister for seven weeks, join the people's champion, Hugh Lawson Shearer, on the $5,000 note.



Now, the argument is not whether or not Sangster contributed. They all did. But how he got on the largest currency note ahead of PJ Patterson — a man who not only functioned as Jamaica's longest-serving prime minister, but achieved far more than Sangster and Shearer combined — is baffling.



Unless PJ was asked if he would want his image on the note and he declined, and I know that he is modest enough to do so, then his image should be up there with Shearer's, even in the interest of political fairness, if not done based on straight achievements.



As for the other notes, I will continue to object to Nanny being given any prominence, based on the role that the sellout Maroons that she represented played at a crucial point in Jamaica's history.



At the rate at which Jamaica's currency is moving, it is likely that the $50 and $100 notes may soon become irrelevant, thus necessitating adjustments with images again. What will happen then?



By the way, Dr Clarke looked smart in that purple tie that he wore during his opening Budget Debate show. He, like many others, has caught on to the inevitable.

Everoy Chin — A champion gone



Last week, one of the unheralded leaders in industry — Everoy Hugo Chin — left us to meet his maker.

Chin was a businessman for over 60 years, who, through his group of companies, put food on the table of thousands of people during the period.



Whether it was in the bauxite industry with his services at Jamalco; the tourism industry through Robin's Bay Village and Beach Resort, White Hall Great House, and White Hall Estates — a major residential development... all in St Mary; Home International Ltd; customs brokerage, his support of the business processing outsourcing industry by providing working space, and other initiatives, Chin played a sterling role in national development.

His contribution to humanity and outstanding deeds to many who needed a lift in life will be noted, in particular, by those who benefited from his kindness.



Firm in his view that things ought to be done according to certain specifications, he was not one to budge easily, once he was convinced that whatever he was doing was right and he did everything that would redound, in lasting benefit, to those who worked hard and committed themselves to uplifting the product.



Outside of his five children and grandchildren, Chin guided many others as his own, inspiring them to reach great heights in life.



Though he toiled with his various businesses, Chin was never recognised with a national honour, although he was nominated a few times. I hope that the Government will set that right, finally; and that he will continue to live large when St Peter opens that door to him.

Portia, Trafigura and a waste of time



Finally! This circus called Trafigura Beheer is now out of the way and those who called it a scandal will now go and find something sensible to do.

After all that excitement, it is sad to learn of former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller's illness, which was not disclosed when it was mentioned in court last week. I know of her brush with dementia for years, something those around her have been trying to cover up, but there is nothing to be ashamed of. Anybody can develop dementia. My wish is that she will be well managed and cared for in a high-class fashion henceforth.



Portia loves this country and its people. If it were left to her, there would be no poverty and suffering. I'm not sure I would say that for every individual who has become prime minister.

As for the Trafigura matter, it was a witch hunt that should never have got off the ground. That a Dutch company supported a Jamaican political party may be in breach of laws in the Netherlands, but there was no such thing in Jamaica. Both national parties have benefitted from donations that far exceed that which was given by Trafigura. So when those who opposed it became so vocal in their criticism, that was merely hypocrisy showing up at the highest level.



As former Cabinet minister Bobby Pickersgill said in court on Thursday, the $31 million that the PNP got as part of an election campaign contribution was repaid by a “sympathetic donor.” That donor, I suggest, is one Norman Horne Esq. I contacted Horne a few years ago to confirm the allegation, and he responded: 'My friend, I have nothing to say on that matter'.

Like Horne, I too have nothing more to say on Trafigura for now.

Can Jamaica make up with Venezuela?

It was interesting last week that officials of the United States Government travelled to Venezuela to hold talks with the Administration of Nicholas Maduro, thereby exploring the possibility of getting oil from the South American country.



The madness that President Vladimir has brought on to his nation of Russia by invading nearby Ukraine, and virtually causing a structural destruction of that land that has not been seen in recent years, forced the US to look at alternatives and possibilities. Nothing wrong with that at all.



It tells you, however, that even in tough times, enemies can be friends, and for the US to be looking to Venezuela as an ally of oil, that's a major statement. It would mean that the US would no longer buy oil from Russia, and link up with other sources in its protest of Putin's actions.



If that were to materialise, the US will be forced to give up a lot of what was denied Venezuela, and cut back on its hardline approach to the Spanish-speaking nation that has been suffering a talent drain and harsh economic conditions in recent years.



In any case, the quality of Venezuela's oil is far superior to that of Russia's.



But what of the relationship between Jamaica and Venezuela? Our political leaders — Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith— must be walking with their heads down, based upon how they have treated Venezuela recently, with disgusting Donald Trump prompting them.



Venezuela, we must never forget, was one of the countries that was always there for Jamaica, from the days of President Carlos Andres Perez in the 1970s working with Michael Manley, and Hugo Chavez during the 1990s.



Along the lines of the PetroCaribe deal, which saw poor countries like Jamaica getting favourable lines of credit to access Venezuelan oil, many of those states benefitted tremendously. Like Jamaica, others became ungrateful, particularly when bully boy Trump opened his mouth and instructed his subjects to 'bun out' the South Americans.



Now, the US is back and talking to Venezuela. You see how things and times can change people? If Jamaica does not learn from this it would be unfortunate. This Caribbean island dropped its friend and ally, all because an idiot came along and pushed them to do it. There was never a consideration of what Venezuela did for Jamaica that helped to stabilise things for so long.



It is a life lesson — people should never discard those who have stood by them in bad times. Jamaica could learn the hard way.