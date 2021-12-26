Author and educator, Frances Coke (right), with Sharon Wolfe, Director, Alumni and Development at Mico University College and Glen Christian, Chairman of the Cari-Med Group.

Occasion was the handing over of copies of Coke's book to representatives of teachers' colleges, courtesy of the Cari-Med Foundation, at Carimed Limited Lady Musgrave Road, last Wednesday.

The publication 'The Spirit of Clovelly Park', is a memoir of the veteran educator's teaching career at Kingston College and her evolution from a reluctant, young teacher into a seasoned practitioner.

(Photo: Garfield Robinson)