TODSS wants high-level probe into shooting of taxi operator by cop

EGETON Newman, president of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), has called for a high-level investigation into an incident that led to the shooting and injury of a taxi operator by a policeman on Tuesday in the vicinity of Dawkins Road, near the Portmore Mall in St Catherine.

The incident sparked outrage among taxi operators who immediately withdrew their services in protest.



According to senior superintendent of police in charge of the St Catherine South Police Division, Christopher Phillips, police sought to apprehend the driver of a taxi which was believed to have hit a policeman from a motorcycle a few days ago. Phillips said police intercepted the motor vehicle on Tuesday and a tussle ensued, during which the taxi operator was shot. A policeman was reportedly injured in the incident. Phillips pointed out that the incident brought into perspective some of the challenges facing the society where people are confrontational towards the police.



In an interview with the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday, Newman said instances where the police chase taxi operators or pull their weapons during interactions with drivers have been increasing. Newman condemned the practice, saying that minor infractions should not be responded to with such force.



“... On an ongoing basis taxi operators have been in serious confrontation with the police where firearms are drawn. A taxi operator does not commit a crime. Running away from a police officer and indiscipline are not crimes. You cannot want to apprehend a taxi operator and you shoot him or shoot at him for that. You cannot use fire to out fire.



“We will not stop until it is investigated at the highest level. That operator is a well-known operator in the Portmore area. Why was he treated in this manner? He was lying on the ground bawling and the policeman stood over him. We want to know exactly what the situation was and we want the officer in the case to be taken off frontline duty. He should be reprimanded for his actions because the police high command does not put up with incidents like these. We want to know if this taxi man was shot because he didn't have his road licence or what,” Newman said.



The Independent Commission of Investigations is investigating the matter.