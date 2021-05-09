Tablets for Tivoli, Denham Town students

Sophia Lewis, assistant manager, group corporate affairs and communications at the Victoria Mutual Group, demonstrates to students (from left) Jonathan Mais, Tabiyake Chambers, Sunjai Kirkpatrick, Jayda-Kaye Johnson and Tahirah Brown how to utilise their tablet devices.

Last Tuesday, the Victoria Mutual Foundation donated tablets to students of the Tivoli Gardens and Denham Town communities, through the Faith and Hope Deliverance Church, to aid in their online schooling experience, as a part of the company's recognition of Education Week 2021.