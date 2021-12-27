The joy of Christmas...Monday, December 27, 2021
He is so sweet!
State Minister in the ministry of Health and Wellness Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (right) presents a gift to Denesha Simmonds (left) in celebration of the arrival of her baby boy, Thabang Jordine, who was born at 1:20 am Christmas Day at Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston. Looking on is Keisha Stewart, portfolio manager at Kirk Distributors. The occasion was the annual initiative by the Kiwanis Eastern Canada and Caribbean to bring Christmas cheer to mothers at Victoria Jubilee on Christmas Day. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
Davontae's new ride Davontae
Gordon, 5, is accompanied by his cousin Zaria, 3, as he takes his new 'Benz,' received on Christmas Day, for a spin in Portmore, St Catherine. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
This man is feeling the Christmas vibes as he does a stunt on his motorcycle in Stewarton district, Clarendon, Friday. However, without a helmet he puts himself in great danger. (Photo: Jason Tulloch)
