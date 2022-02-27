The ripple effects of the BOJ's continuous rate hikes

Effective February 21, 2022, the Bank of Jamaica's (BOJ) overnight policy rate will be four per cent, the highest since July of 2017. The overnight policy rate is the minimum rate of interest that applies to money lent between financial institutions during a 24-hour period. This rate indicates the monetary stance of the central bank, while influencing lending rates, deposit rates and exchange rates.

During the last six months, the policy rate has jumped from 0.50 per cent to four per cent, through four separate rate hikes. The BOJ has taken this tightened monetary stance as a result of elevated domestic inflation. Jamaica's point-to-point inflation rate has soared to a high of 9.70 per cent in January 2022, breaching the BOJ's inflation target of four per cent to six per cent.

Inflation is on the rise, but what's the cause?

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted lives, livelihoods and production globally. The disruption has negatively impacted labour markets, reducing the pace at which goods are produced and supplied. In the meanwhile, increased government stimuli in the initial phases of the pandemic increased consumer demand. This combination saw demand outpacing supply, which drove up prices, and created supply bottlenecks at major ports. International commodity price increases and shortages have significantly impacted price levels in Jamaica.

Additionally, in January 2021 the monthly inflation rate dipped 1.60 per cent, while the point-to-point inflation rate came in within the BOJ's mandate at 4.70 per cent. Compared to January 2021, undoubtedly, inflation is expected to breach the Bank's upper limit due to the supply disruptions mentioned above, along with significantly lower price levels during the prior period.

What implications should we expect?

The rate hikes will affect consumers, businesses and the overall economy. Theoretically, the increase in interest rates should reduce consumers' appetite for loans by raising the cost of borrowing, while increasing the reward for saving. This in turn, should see consumers having less cash at their disposal and therefore spending less. However, economic and social trends in Jamaica do not always go according to the theoretical ideals. The price increases on basic commodities, such as rent, poultry and flour, are reducing the purchasing power of consumers, so they are now able to purchase smaller portions of their baskets with the same budget they had a month or two ago. To offset this impact, remittance inflows substantially increased to a record US $3,260 million in 2021, while more persons are opting for payday loans and unsecured loans to meet their needs.

With increased interest rates, the cost of borrowing for businesses will increase considerably, whether these businesses borrow from the banks or raise capital through corporate bonds. A bond is a financial contract in which the borrower agrees to repay the amount borrowed, as well as an interest rate over a set period of time. The interest is usually paid annually from the company's profit. Higher policy rates from the BOJ will translate into higher interest rates on these corporate bonds. The new and higher rates on existing and upcoming bond issues will eat away from the companies' profitability and increase the potential for default. The ripple effects of the price hike will now come into play:

Scenario 1 – Lower profits could translate into stock prices shedding (for listed companies), causing investors to develop a negative outlook and the local stock market activity may decelerate.

Scenario 2 – For companies that issue corporate bonds, they will be more suspectable to receiving investment downgrades if rating agencies conclude that higher interest rates will increase their probability of default. Lower investment grade ratings could force investors to offload the risky securities due to the risk of bond price declines. Furthermore, downgrades can result in greater capital costs for issuers and the loss of access to additional capital funding.

Scenario 3 – Lower profits can result in firms implementing cost reducing initiatives such as staff cuts. The unemployment rate could begin rising again and so too can poverty and ultimately crime.

Generally, the rate hikes are not expected to have the desired impacts on consumption patterns, while companies will be forced to find cheaper alternatives for financing. With the Planning Institute of Jamaica's (PIOJ) projected 5.0 to 7.0 per cent growth in Q1 2022 now skewed to the downside, the BOJ's decision seems to be overcompensating to many industry players, who are growing wary of frequent rate increases of this magnitude, given the lagged impacts on inflation. Manufacturers are also making calls for the central bank to directly temper our exchange rate in a bid to reduce the ongoing cost-pull inflation.

Melissa Foster is Research Analyst at VM Wealth Management Limited. She is fervent about local and regional economic growth, and her primary focus is on evaluating the effects of macroeconomic changes on the financial sector and the wider economy.