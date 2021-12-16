PHOTO: US donates more Pfizer vaccines to Jamaica

The United States Government yesterday donated a third tranche of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica, consisting of 204,750 doses, bringing the US donation to date to 617,760 doses. The US Embassy in Kingston said since the start of this global crisis embassy has taken a strong mission-wide approach, contributing more than $1.8 billion (US$12 million) in support of Jamaica's fight against COVID-19. The embassy, in a release yesterday, said “through the donation of vaccines, two field hospitals, medical supplies, motor vehicles and other essential equipment, the US Embassy continues to work with local partners to ensure we all come out of this stronger”. Here the vaccines, which arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, have been offloaded from a FedEx plane.