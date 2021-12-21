Windsor Lodge Home receives internet upgrade from Flow

Communications and entertainment provider Flow recently gifted the Windsor Lodge Children's Home with timely Christmas donations as it continued its mission of supporting communities and enabling progress through digital inclusion.

The home, located in Royal Flat, Manchester, has a residency of 45 children between the ages of 4-17 years old and has had increased demands on its internet service due to stay at home orders as a result of the pandemic. To assist the operations of the home, Flow upgraded the internet and donated two laptops to better facilitate administrative duties and online learning.

The donation was part of a Christmas treat hosted by the company for the administrators and children on Saturday, December 11. Each child received a gift, among them tablets to support their online learning needs. The home was also gifted with a washing machine.

Captain Neyel Moliere, Administrator of the Home, said the gifts and presentation by Flow have not only boosted the children's spirit but will allow the Home to better perform its operational duties.

“We are extremely grateful for the kindness that Flow has shown us today. The children are very happy for the gifts they received, and we are also happy for the upgraded internet,” said Captain Moliere.

Moliere continued, “Our children had great challenges this Christmas term with online learning because the internet speed was inadequate. We give thanks to Flow for upgrading our internet speed that will allow our students to do their end of term examination and continue their education with ease.”

The Christmas treat was a fun-filled occasion which included a surprise appearance by Double Olympic champion and Flow Ambassador, Elaine Thompson-Herah. She spoke of the importance of giving back and inspiring the children, and was particularly proud to be part of the activity in her home parish.

“It's almost Christmas and so, it was a really great feeling for me to be able to give gifts, dance with them and have some fun,” said Thompson-Herah in between helping the Flow Santa. “Christmas is really about the children and ensuring that they feel loved and appreciated. So, I'm extremely grateful and happy to be here today with Flow to brighten the lives of these children.”

Along with the Windsor Lodge Home, the Hanbury Children's Home in Manchester also received an internet upgrade to better support its operational needs. Kayon Mitchell, Director of Communications and Stakeholder Engagement, said Flow is committed to enabling the progress of Jamaicans.

“As Flow is making Christmas sparkle for customers around the country, we also wanted to positively impact the lives of some children,” Mitchell shared. “This is why we do what we do. We are about building stronger communities and empowering citizens across Jamaica as we drive digital inclusion.”

Throughout 2021, Flow has upgraded the fixed broadband speeds at over 250 schools, established community Wi-Fi hotspots and donated tablets to students across the country to support online learning. These initiatives are part of the company's commitment to preparing Jamaicans for the new digital economy.