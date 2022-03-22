Windsor School of Special Education gets internet upgrade

The Windsor School of Special Education says it is looking forward to transforming its learning experience with the help of internet access provided by the Flow Foundation.

The Windsor School has a population of 340 students between six to 18-years-old and has five locations across the island. The school caters to students with intellectual and multiple disabilities and is tasked with creating a learning environment that fits the unique needs of the students. According to principal Kimela Jarrett-Johnstone, internet connectivity is central to this objective.



“The internet provided by Flow will enable us to meet some crucial school goals and targets geared towards increasing the students' achievements and building the capacity of the staff,” the principal stated.

“Special needs students, just like other students, need this resource especially in today's environment which is digital. It will also help in the administration of the school by bridging the communication gap that we presently face.”



The internet upgrade to the Windsor School of Special Education represents a continuation of support to the institution. In 2012, Flow assisted with building a classroom for autistic students and the building remains in active use. These days, Flow's support is of a different kind but one still rooted in supporting the educational requirements of children with special needs.



Oliver Lewis, a parent of a special needs child at the institution, said the internet will better facilitate the development of his son and other students at the school.



"It is very important to me that he be given every opportunity to reach his full potential. The internet is a necessary tool especially for these kids who use technology for connection,” Lewis shared. “No parent wants their child to be left behind and without internet this would have been a distinct possibility for the students at this school. I am glad that the Flow Foundation has positively responded to this need and I am most appreciative.”



The Windsor School of Special Education is operated by the Ministry of Education and the Jamaica Association on Intellectual Disabilities. The institution is headquartered in Spanish Town and operates four other units across the island - Linstead, Denbigh, Rectory Road (May Pen) and Greater Portmore, where the Wi-Fi is being installed.

Some of the conditions of the students include cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), speech and language impairment and seizure disorder. Teacher Dennisha Creary-Robinson said the switch to online learning has done wonders for the students and that a dedicated internet access will positively impact their development.



“I am excited and looking forward to how the internet is going to change the learning experience for my students,” she said. “When we first moved to online learning, we were nervous and uncertain as to how our students would handle it but they surprised us. The technology engaged them and they grasped certain concepts much easier than we thought they would have. It brought fun to learning and made it real through the games and the visuals. Also, we have some students, because of their challenges, writing is difficult but being able to type on the computer - they were so proud. This is really going to be a wonderful resource for us.”



The Flow Foundation has a mandate of enabling progress through digital inclusion and the Windsor School of Special Education joins a long list of educational institutions that have benefitted from internet upgrades from the Foundation. By providing free internet connectivity to those who need it most, the Flow Foundation will promote greater equity in internet accessibility and ensure more Jamaicans are included in the digital transformation.