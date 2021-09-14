PHOTO: Ying launches new book

Professor Neville Ying (centre) reads an excerpt from his latest book Shaping a Servant Leader to Grace Baston, principal, Campion College, and Earl Jarrett, deputy chairman and chief executive officer,

the Jamaica National Group, at the official launch of the book on September 9. The launch was a hybrid event held at the Jamaica National Group's corporate offices on Oxford Road in New Kingston. It was chaired by Baston, while Jarrett delivered the keynote address.