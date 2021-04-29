Yohan Blake saddened by COVID devastation in India

Jamaican sprinting sensation Yohan Blake, who is said to be a huge fan of cricket, has expressed deep sorrow over the devastation being wrought by COVID-19 disease on India.

Blake became the latest celebrity sports star to pray for India as the world's most populous country battles a deadly second wave of coronavirus, crossing an unwanted landmark of fatalities yesterday, the Outlook Magazine reported.

“I just want to take this time to send my love to India. I have been watching cricket over the years. I have grown to love the country so much. Wonderful people all around. I am begging everyone please do what you can to stay safe. I know it may be difficult but imagine if we work together,” Blake said on Twitter.

At Jamaica Observer press time, India had the second-highest world total of 18 million COVID-19 cases, with 201,000 deaths, behind only the United States. For first time since the beginning of the outbreak, India witnessed more than 3,000 deaths in a single day.

Blake, the youngest 100m world champion and the second-fastest 100m and 200m runner in the world, after his compatriot Usain Bolt, had earlier expressed his desire to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore because of Virat Kohli, Outlook said.

A day earlier, Australian compatriot Pat Cummins, former pacer Brett Lee pledged US$50,000 to help India with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India, Lee said in a statement on Twitter.

Reigning Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton prayed “for the beautiful people of India” and said: “I know this pandemic is hitting so many places around the world. Please stay safe out there.”