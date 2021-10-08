PHOTO: Fire leaves 15 homeless

PHOTO: Fire leaves 15 homelessFriday, October 08, 2021
Fifteen people were left homeless in Montego Bay yesterday after a fire razed houses in the densely packed Coombs Lane community. Four fire trucks responded to the call but many residents lost everything. One of those residents, Stacy Lawrence, said that they were all lucky to still be alive. “The greatest thing is we have life, so we have to tek time do what we have to do and try get back likkle stuff. We are going to need a lot of assistance because you have some who don't have anywhere to go, so they have to stay with somebody for now… to lay their heads,” she said. “We lost everything — bed, dresser, fridge. Everything burned down, we didn't get to save anything. I was at work when I heard, and I left work to come,” she told the Jamaica Observer. (Photo: Philp Lemonte)
