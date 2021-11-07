Sunday Brew — November 7, 2021

Why do women wait so long to file sex-related claims?

A hearing will likely determine whether there is truth to the allegation that Jamaica national women's football team Coach Hubert Busby Jr sexually abused a Vancouver Whitecaps player in Canada over a decade ago.

It must be hard for Busby Jr to have to go through such an ordeal, and at a time when he was stepping up plans to prepare the national women's team for the next World Cup.

This is not an attempt, by any means, to give the impression that Busby is guilty or innocent. But this case, like many others in recent time, reeks of a pungent substance.

It has taken the woman in question all of 11 years to come forward and report that Busby Jr had what she considered an inappropriate sexual encounter with her. The question must be asked: Why did it take so long?

We have been seeing so many of these claims, whereby women wait, and wait, and wait and after many years, in this case over 10, they slip out of the woodwork and try to make a case of something. It is plain wrong and totally unfair to the accused individuals.

When things like that happen, the 'victim' should do the right things and make the adequate reports and complaints, not wait until years after, no matter what legal statutes allow.

So now, Busby Jr, someone who I did not think should have been named national women's team head coach, is under pressure. It matters not that I, or anyone else, did not believe that he should have got the job. What is important is for justice to be served in a transparent and fair way.

The Jamaica Football Federation has even suspended him without pay, which I do not believe is fair to him, as he continues to maintain his innocence.

Nick Perry a good choice for US Ambassador

My friend Dr Paul Wright, an outstanding orthopaedic surgeon and horseman, often highlights fine quality horses at Caymanas Park and other racetracks around the world as "bred in the purple" ...those which I assume to be of superior bloodlines.

Although it is hard for Wolmerians to mention positive things in "the purple", they will learn, eventually, that you just cannot ignore that colour of royalty.

And so, United States President Joe Biden has, like Dr Wright, also recognised that a man "bred in the purple" is one that he can bank on to get things done smartly and progressively. That is why, methinks, the man with the world's most powerful job has decided to call upon a true purple man, one Noah Nicholas Perry, the individual that we call Nick, to write another chapter in the making of history.

Whenever Nick clears all the bureaucratic hurdles, he will become the first Jamaican-born to have emigrated to the United States, become a citizen there, and return to his native land to represent the interest of his people in the place that he now lives, as ambassador.

One thing is certain, although Nick is a Kingston College (KC) man, it is unlikely that he will show a bias for his alma mater. He is not like that. Being a people person, he will return to Jamaica to do what is required and requested of him by his superiors by carrying out the mandate of the United States Government.

As an original son of the soil, Nick is immensely equipped to serve as the United States' top diplomat in Jamaica, and I am sure that, while he will visit KC, a school that he has supported over the years with personal resources, Jamaicans who meet him will find that he is not the stuck-up kind, and he will be moving around the turf to see how best he can be effective in reaching out to several others, under the overall imperative of improving relations with Jamaica, on behalf of the Biden Administration.

The chopping block is being prepared for my neck by my great friends at Calabar, Munro, Jamaica College, Campion, Excelsior, Wolmer's, St George's, Cornwall College, Rusea's, and others, but the move by Biden shows, again, how KC men are in high demand to play key roles in leadership. They are not in short supply now either, it's just that sometimes many do not get the opportunities that are available on a seemingly level playfield.

Nick now, Ambassador Perry later, Jamaica will feel at ease that a fine man has been selected for such a key role. Do not expect the flamboyant or unorthodox manner of doing things like his predecessor Donald Tapia, who added sheer excitement to the office. I was saddened by Tapia's departure because he did not come to the table with the typical diplomatic rope around his neck that restrained him from saying and doing certain things. He was quite clear and honest, even if he approached issues from an angle that was different from others before him, and during his time.

Nick Perry might not be as forthright as Tapia, but he will display a true level of honesty that has brightened his career in the US Army and public service.

Some of us eagerly anticipate his return to "The Rock".

Floyd Green must feel let down

Poor Floyd Green. He must be thinking that the political party that he has supported from he began wearing short pants has let him down, when he compares the treatment meted out to him with that of others.

For how else could one argue otherwise, when a man who has put this country's population at risk – the Minister of Health and 'Unwellness' Dr Christopher Tufton – continues to keep his job?

Let no one fool you, Green was fired by Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The letter of resignation that he submitted in the heat of the moment was merely for the record. as the decision to use the axe had been made before.

At the time of his walk from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Green was stepping up the pace for an improvement in the sector. If you hear the farmers who are political die-hards of the Opposition People's National Party speak of Green at agriculture, you would think that Michael Manley returned from the grave.

So here is a young man who was doing a good job, in the context of Jamaican political administration, and was forced out of office because of an error in judgement, not related to his job, while another Cabinet minister gets away with costing the State millions of dollars, whose ministry has blood on its shoulders because of how it is being run, and who is insulting producers of liquor, who contribute so much to Jamaica's development, still keeping his job. Bwoy, as jackass says, "The worl nuh level."

Last week, over 185,000 doses of vaccines costing, I am informed, around $130 million, had to be dumped. That adds to the 60,000 doses that were thrown away shortly before that. Yet, the minister remains on the payroll and continues to expect people to take him seriously by running off his mouth about managing the sector.

Our Caribbean neighbours are laughing. So too those further afield. Jamaica continues to be hospitalised by an extremely sick health sector which has nose-dived over the last five years because of inept management. The sad thing is that there seems to be no medicine that will be prescribed to heal our suffering.

Ernest Wilson was tops

It was sad to learn of the death of singer Ernest Wilson, who went home to his maker at the young age of 69 last week.

My mentor in high school, Patrick Dallas, now Dr Dallas, whose favourite number is 69, which he wore as a permanent reserve on his form team jerseys, will also have a feeling of melancholy when he learns of Wilson's death. For, like myself, Dr Dallas is also a lover of the great man's music.

Many people did not realise that Ernest Wilson's greatest hit, Let True Love Be ( Your Right Hand On Man) in 1976 was sung by a Jamaican. Yes, they thought that he was American, which only proves the depth of this island's music.

Ernest was one of those who was significant in the ska and rocksteady eras of the 1960s into the 1970s with some top songs, which the present-day generation would be better off knowing and listening to the lyrics. He and Peter Austin made up the duo the Clarendonians, which had a string of top songs.

Sadly, when I listen to what is being thrown into the atmosphere as music these days, I hustle to find some ginger tea to prevent me from bringing up what went down. Just listening to Ernest Wilson brings out the true meaning of what singing is all about.

I urge anyone, perhaps everyone, to go on Youtube and search for Let True Love Be, as a start, and try to convince me that any of today's tunes – any under 10 years old – is better sung and arranged than that one. Some of the other songs like Rudie Gone a Jail, You Won't See Me, Storybook Children, Undying Love, and Money Worries require a ladder to reach in terms of their quality, but the best, without challenge, is Let True Love Be.

I shall be waiting.