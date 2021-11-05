PHOTO: Dangerous!

This disabled Jamaica Urban Transit Company bus is left in the middle of Oxford Road, just above the intersection with Knutsford Boulevard, last evening, forcing some motorists heading east to use the oncoming lane at the risk of colliding with other vehicles. A motorist who called the Jamaica Observer's attention to the bus said he almost ran into it as the hazard lights were not on and there was no emergency reflective warning triangle placed on the road. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)