Sunday Brew — December 12, 2021

Rihanna's magic dress and nipples

That dress worn by internationally acclaimed artiste Rihanna to an event that officially recognised her as Barbados's latest national hero (heroine) seemed to have hit certain delicate spots among some who embrace it, and those who offer condemnation.

What I find amazing though, is the weight of the stones that were thrown at those who felt that Rihanna should have dressed differently for the occasion — those who argued that Rihanna ought to have worn a dress, or outfit that had sleeves, and something that would not show up her nipples.

As someone who deeply admires women and their allround beauty, I saw nothing wrong with how she was clad.

To me, it was a shift away from the Mother Teresa mode of dress, to one that would get people's attention, and spark the kind of deep interest that has emerged. For Rihanna though, how she dressed was quite conservative by her standards.

There have been times when she would wear mini skirts that were long enough to cover the main agenda, and short enough to create uncontrollable excitement.

Those are the times when men who invest in feminine beauty get their antennas up in anticipation of a world-reaching broadcast.

I am not one of those who believe that women who wear sleeveless blouses and dresses should, as is the case in Jamaica now, be prevented from entering certain buildings, among them Government structures.

You see, when some women go sleeveless, it could force change from within, for if they have a problem with body odour they could either be informed in an inelegant or diplomatic way.

How the recipient of the information will respond to any of the two approaches, however, would be the clincher. Logically, Rihanna's style of dress may well have been a signal that the neo-colonial days of wearing clothes, as determined by the British, have ended.

Now, she could have reasoned, was a time for a 'dress rehearsal' of sorts, that would lay the foundation for a fashion revolution among people who have grown tired of the monarchy and what it entails — usually the uppity dresses for women that sometimes mask their beauty; and lounge suits for men.

We can keep the conversation going, but people who disagree with how someone like Rihanna dresses to attend events need not be chastised for opposing the way that the subject – Rihanna – presents herself to the public.

Derrick Smith's book a smooth read

Retired Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister Derrick Smith's memoir, Turning Points — a fine read — has hit the street. Derrick has been in the business for a long time.

He exited the hustle and bustle of politics around 2018 after a hectic an energetic journey that covered 38 years.

Now, he has chronicled a major part of that lap, and even more than that. It is a move that I would hope that other politicians would follow — those who served in the Senate, in the House of Representatives, or both, so that the younger generation may be told the kind of stories that would avail them of the facts, and which they, the Google Generation, may not be able to find by simply pressuring their cellphones to extract the information.

That the people of then Kingston West Central, and St Andrew North Western kept him as their elected representative for eight terms overall, most of which were while his Jamaica Labour Party was in Opposition, tells you about the man – a truly genuine soul.

He is one of the few elected officials whose name was never associated with political hanky panky, and corruption.

As Smith puts it, Turning Points is dedicated to his wife, Karleen, who has stood faithfully by his side for 53 years in marriage, and a further six in courtship.

She is a fantastic, absolutely delightful woman. Anyone who has not been privileged to sample the delicacies that she has produced over the years as matriarch of the family's cuisine business, K & S caterers, has missed some quality food.

Maybe it is fitting, too, for her to be so recognised by her husband, for she, while she served as concessionaire at Chancellor Hall, and Taylor Hall at The University of the West Indies, and for a while at Irvine Hall, fed so many students in need, without charge.

The book itself is one of those you relax with a cushion at your lower back and just keep on reading.

A more comprehensive look at Smith's book, and what inspired him to write, appears elsewhere in this publication, but, for me, it is a highly commendable effort by a man who has done it all, and who has gone through a lot, in particular, with his health.

I spoke to the man behind the book on the day that he was celebrating his wedding anniversary last week, and met, for the first time, two of his sons – Derrick ''Dino'', the airline pilot; and Jay, the businessman. I knew Duane, the councillor.

The first two had touches of Calabar High School, and the third, a huge chunk of Wolmer's Boys'. So when a Kingston College man is in the area, decked out in purple and white diluted regalia, there is bound to be some mix up and blender.

In the end, royalty, a word not so popular in the Caribbean these days, which represents the colour purple, overcame all arguments

More action, less talk on heroes

It is good to know that the debate that surrounds the naming of national heroes has been resurrected, albeit, perhaps, influenced by a knee-jerk reaction to what Barbados has done in recent time with its people.

More are now buying into the view that Jamaica must recognise others at the level of national hero. For me, my usual five nominees ought to be given priority attention ... Bob Marley, Michael Manley, Edward Seaga, P J Patterson, and Usain Bolt.

There are some who insist on uttering that Marley in particular was a ganja smoker, and womaniser. Yet, those same ones have not said that he was a criminal, which he wasn't – a important criterion in the scheme of things.

Manley, apart from his practical achievements, was perhaps the first man to convince people that they could believe in themselves and be proud of it.

Seaga was a builder and thinker par excellence; and no one should ever doubt Patterson's contribution as the prime minister who achieved most for this country's growth.

Yes, talk all you want that Patterson served as PM for 14 years and would, naturally, have to show something for it. The thing is that he did, because there were others, in other lands that spent more time in a similar office and had nothing to boast about.

Remember, for example, Guyana's Forbes Burnham? Age, some would say, in Bolt's case, would prohibit him from the highest office of honour.

Cho! No doubt there will be more to be said, but, importantly, more needs to be done

Let's sip on it, Dr Tufton

If he would accept, I would love to invite Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Chris Tufton to sit and have a drink, or two, maybe three, and discuss his recent move to block alcohol-based producers from donating to agencies and institutions that fall under his column.

Today, when I officially mark another year on this land, may be good, but the notice to the quite busy man would be too short, I'm sure.

It still quite puzzling that Dr Tufton instructed all 12 hospitals and health centres which benefited from a $45-million genuine donation by J Wray & Nephew a few weeks ago, to give back the money that was meant to assist them all in their mission to stand up to the novel coronavirus disease, and the many variant cousins that have hopped onto the scene in recent time.

We all know that at this time of year, more liquor is consumed by those who drink responsibly, and a little extra; so the minister's indirect message to the public is: lay off the liquor. But why? As said before, it is the J Wray & Nephews, and the Red Stripes of this country that have carried the Jamaican economy on their backs for several decades...in the case of J Wray & Nephew, for over a century.

Maybe over those few drinks (not sure how many the good doc can manage), his mind would become clearer that what the alcohol companies continue to do with their profits will only redound to the benefit of the nation. There are firms around which ship their profits overseas...one of them, which I have minor shareholding in, has not paid a dividend in 15 years. That should be where the focus is, and not on organisations which allow Jamaica to step up.

Spearhead the formulation of a policy which governs alcohol use if he wants, but Dr Tufton will still have to raise his glass in a toast to the old stalwarts of the Jamaica manufacturing sector...those which continue to provide the other form of spiritual service to those who really need a break from this tough life.