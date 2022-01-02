Sunday Brew — January 2, 2021

Why did Jamaica have to celebrate Boxing Day on Monday last?

We continue to waste vital productive days by marking holidays that fall on a Sunday with Monday recognition. It just does not make sense, and for a country that does not produce as well as it should, that is only hurting the economy.

I was just checking on other countries and realised that England and Australia, two powerhouses, celebrated Boxing Day on December 26 — last Sunday. Are they smarter than us in Jamaica, or did it come down to sensibly realising that it does not make sense for the wheels of the economy to stay locked for an extra day?

Even how the novel coronavirus has set back Jamaica's economic fortunes is something to examine; we must realise that it cannot be business as usual — the economy must perform.

It does not require a debate to set things right. A simple decision by State leaders would be enough.