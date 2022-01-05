Resumption of face-to-face classes delayed at some Manchester and St Elizabeth schools

MANDEVILLE, Manchester – Even as hundreds of students returned to the classroom Monday for face-to-face classes in primary and secondary schools in Manchester and St Elizabeth, some administrators in both parishes have delayed the resumption.

The Ministry of Education, in a bulletin last week, advised that the academic year would have commenced for formal classes Monday.

Among the schools which have indicated a delay in their resumption are Belair High in Mandeville, Maggotty High in northern St Elizabeth and St Elizabeth Technical High in Santa Cruz.

A senior school official told the Jamaica Observer that May Day High, located south of Mandeville, will not be resuming face-to-face classes until major renovation work, which is underway, is completed.

Director for the ministry's Region 5, Ottis Brown, redirected questions about the number of schools in Manchester and St Elizabeth that resumed face-to-face classes Monday to the ministry's head office in Kingston. Calls and messages to senior officials, however, went unanswered.

In the meantime, leaders of Park Mountain Primary, located about a mile west of Santa Cruz, and Mile Gully Primary School located in north-west Manchester, were pleased with the turnout of students for face-to-face classes.

Carlene Williams-Heath, principal of Park Mountain Primary, said 80 per cent of the 200 students expected turned up for classes Monday.

“The students are excited to be back. They are happy, you could see the joy on their faces. The teachers are really making a very good effort to reach [the students],” she said.

“I am expecting more students on Wednesday but some are saying they aren't ready as it relates to uniforms,” she added.

She explained that if a class has 30 students, half of them will be facilitated in face-to-face classes and the other half online, based on a rotation system.

She said all but two teachers turned up for work Monday.

Heiley Salabie- Knight, principal of Mile Gully Primary School, said 116 of the 184 students enrolled turned up for face-to-face classes Monday.

“I think for the most part they were eager to come back and they are already in the frame of mind for school because we started in November, so it's just a regular Christmas break for them and then they are back at it,” she said.

Conrad L Jones, acting principal of Belair High, said the 793 students at his institution were informed that classes would not begin until next Monday.

“We were issued a bulletin towards the latter part of last week stating that we should go back face-to-face today [Monday]. We were already in the process of getting ready to do the face-to-face arrangements, however, we had some planned projects that we didn't get to complete on time,” he explained.

Jones added that parents and teachers were worried about the possibility of a fourth COVID-19 wave.

“We also have serious concerns. After the break, we knew the cases were going to go up. The concerns mainly came from the parents,” he said.

“Come next week Monday we should be in a better place to be able to start the face-to-face… The engagement will be on a rotational basis,” he added.

He said about 55 per cent of the school's population is fully vaccinated.

“We are still going to work at it. You are looking at a number but I am looking at people's health, so that is my concern right there. Every day we encourage them to take the vaccine,” he said.

He said about 70 per cent of the school's staff of 65 people have been vaccinated.

When the Observer visited the school Monday, a female student who travelled about 13 miles from Christiana was disappointed that face-to-face classes had not resumed at the institution.

Jones said all stakeholders would have been informed of the changes to the start of the new term and plans for face-to-face classes.

He said the school has opened its classrooms to students who do not have reliable Internet access at home.

“We invite them to come and sit in a classroom under good guidance,” he said.

Andrew Morris, vice-principal of Maggotty High, said about 1,500 students are expected to be facilitated for face-to-face classes, starting today.

“We resumed [Monday online], but we intend to phase it in. Our plan is to reopen for grades 11 to 13 come Wednesday and then, starting Monday of next week, grade 7 to 10 students will gradually phase in,” he said.

Keith Wellington, principal of St Elizabeth Technical High School, said a schedule has been set for the 1,780 students at his institution to resume face-to-face classes today.

“We [will] start with grade 11 and sixth formers and the other students on Monday. Not all students will be at school on any given day, so it is not really rotational. There are set times for each grade and class; it won't be the entire cohort. We will be operating with about 65 per cent of the student population each day,” he said.