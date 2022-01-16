PHOTO: NO RAM JAM!

Desperate for lunch, this billy goat showed off its climbing skills on this fence in Stony Hill Square, St Andrew, last Wednesday afternoon. Even as passersby admired its acrobatic performance, the ram insisted that despite the public attraction and attention its actions created, a full belly was all that mattered. (Photo: HG Helps)

