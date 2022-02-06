PHOTO: TOP GIRL, BOY

PHOTO: TOP GIRL, BOYSunday, February 06, 2022
Chief executive officer of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency, Rosalee Gage Gray (centre) joins overall top girl Kristal Smith, and overall top boy O'Shane Smith (no relation) in a moment of joy at the end of the CPFSA Educational Achievement Awards Ceremony held at Terra Nova All-Suites Hotel recently.
Kristal Smith, who attends Mount Alvernia High School in Montego Bay, St James, obtained 11 CSEC passes which include seven at grade one. She plans to start university in September to pursue a degree in psychology. O'Shane Smith is a lower sixth former at Jamaica College who received eight CSEC passes.
(Photo: Jason Tulloch)
